COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A new charge has been issued for disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh on Friday.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, jail records show a misdemeanor arrest warrant for Murdaugh. WSAV News 3 has yet to confirm what the new charge is for.

Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul on their Moselle property on June 7, 2021.