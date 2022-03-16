BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man being called a co-conspirator of Alex Murdaugh’s is now facing charges of his own and could end up in jail, just like Murdaugh himself.

Forty-four pages in the latest indictments by a South Carolina Grand Jury.

The indictments range from money laundering to computer crimes, criminal conspiracy, false statements and breach of trust.

“In addition to charges previously indicted by the State Grand Jury, superseding indictment 2021-GS-47-30 issues four new charges against Murdaugh and 18 new charges against Fleming,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Read the full indictment below.

They detail four new charges against Alex Murdaugh, and 18 charges against Corey Fleming. A man who Murdaugh called a good friend, fellow lawyer, and now considered part of the case to allegedly defraud Gloria Satterfield’s family.

Satterfield, a former housekeeper for the family, died in an apparent slip and fall accident at the Murdaugh’s home in 2018.

Murdaugh allegedly told the family they should sue him, to get the insurance money from the company.

Then the indictment says he recommended Corey Fleming to be the lawyer to handle the case. The Grand jury says he made a deal with Fleming to take part of the legal fees from the settlement. Then the pair apparently didn’t stop there, taking all of the $4 million-plus in insurance money

The charges say Fleming used the insurance money meant for the Satterfield’s to pay for his own mortgage and “large credit card debt.”

Murdaugh was already under indictment in connection with this case. These charges “supersede” the previous ones, adding more detail in the case.

Fleming is the first person other than Murdaugh himself to face charges connected to the alleged financial scheme. But back in October of 2021, Murdaugh’s own attorneys brought Fleming’s role in the case out in the open.

“Bland (Eric Bland the Satterfield’s lawyer) and those guys have already settled the case with Corey Fleming,” said Dick Harpootlian. “It amazing to us that the focus is on just Alex. there are other people participating in this process.”

Fleming had previously denied he was involved in a “conspiracy”.

The statement reads: “When it came time to disburse the settlement funds, Mr. Fleming trusted his close friend and colleague to deal with him truthfully and honorably, only to be misled and deceived in one of the worst possible ways for a lawyer: Alex Murdaugh lied to Mr. Fleming to steal client funds.”

Murdaugh has now been indicted on a total of 75 charges for stealing $8.4 million from his victims. He remains in a Richland County Jail on $7 million bond.

Jim Griffin, Murdaugh’s other attorney, told The State Newpaper Wednesday: “Alex adamantly denies that he was involved in any conspiracy with Cory Fleming to engage in unlawful activities of any type.”

Alex Murdaugh was indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury for offenses related to a scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company.

He was later indicted in November 2021, December 2021, and January 2022 by the State Grand Jury for 71 counts including breach of trust with fraudulent intent, obtaining property by false pretenses, money laundering, computer crimes, and forgery.

Both Murdaugh and Fleming have had their law licenses suspended in South Carolina. Fleming’s license was also suspended in Georgia and his firm Moss, Kuhn and Fleming dropped his name from their title last October. They are now just Moss and Kuhn.

That firm has made two different monetary settlements with the Satterfield family. The last announced in November.

“The law firm of Bland Richter, LLP is pleased to announce on behalf of the Estate of Gloria Satterfield (“Estate”) that on Tuesday November 16, 2021 a second and final settlement was reached with attorney Cory Fleming, his former law firm, Moss, Kuhn & Fleming, P.A., and their professional liability insurance carrier in connection with an additional portion of their applicable insurance policy,” explained attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter.

“This is just a continuation of Mr. Fleming and his former law firm stepping forward and doing the right thing by the Estate. Mr. Fleming and his law firm were represented by Thomas Pendarvis from the Pendarvis Law Offices, P.C. in Beaufort, South Carolina and David Overstreet and Michael McCall of Earhart and Overstreet in Mr. Pleasant, South Carolina. The estate will continue pursuing other culpable parties who resist acceptance of responsibility for their part in the sordid matters of Alex Murdaugh.”

Fleming will have a virtual bond hearing on these latest charges Thursday morning in front of State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Renee Lee. That starts at 9:00 a.m.