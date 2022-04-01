SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan is closing down the foundation she opened to honor her son.

Lawrence Bryan IV was killed by gun violence in 2015. Wilder-Bryan named the LB4 and After Foundation after him.

The alderwoman says she made the decision to close the foundation after the Georgia Supreme Court upheld the life sentence of her son’s killer.

Over the last seven years she’s helped thousands in the community, and, she says, herself.

“It helped me to understand that in spite of all the loss, God is still amazing,” Wilder-Bryan said. “And he still was able, I have two other daughters and I need to put some time into them. They were patient. They’ve told me mom just stop.”

Wilder-Bryan says her efforts to help mothers who’ve lost children to gun violence will continue, through her work on city council.

You can watch our entire conversation with Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan above.