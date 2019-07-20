Alderman Thomas evicted, trash heap grows at Savannah Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A trash heap continues to grow Saturday at the Savannah Mall. On Friday, the mall said it evicted Alderman Tony Thomas for not paying rent on his store.

The mall put merchandise from Stuff Store outside in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the alderman told people to stop by and pick up anything they wanted to take home.

The next day, there is nothing left but a piano, a couch and a heap of garbage. “There are a few things in the store, but most of it is broken bits and pieces of items,” said Harryette Scott.

The paper has started to blow into grassy areas nearby. “It’s just a mess,” said Angel Drayton. “He needs to come and clean it up.”

“I don’t know how it got like this,” said Xavier Hargrove. “There’s lots of trash everywhere.”

Until something happens, people say the heap is a major eyesore.

“Somebody needs to come here and clean it up,” said Scott. “It’s just blowing all over the place. It really makes the mall look unsanitary, trashy.”

“It’s never like this,” said Drayton. “Trash is blowing everywhere. That’s not how Savannah does things.”

News 3 reached out to the Savannah Mall for comment, in addition to Alderman Thomas. We have not yet heard back.