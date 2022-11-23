HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The results are in and the people of Hilton Head now know who their next mayor will be.

Longtime Hilton Head resident, Alan Perry defeated former schoolboard member Joann Orischak in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Perry was behind by about 400 votes in the midterm elections and neither candidate got 50% of the vote, which resulted in the runoff election.

Alan Perry won by more than a thousand votes. With his wife Kathy by his side, the mayor-elect told News 3 his goal now is to make sure he works with and for the people who elected him.

“This is an unbelievable feeling. I’m almost at a loss for words, to be honest with you. To have so many people step up over the past two weeks and fight for our community as to what they thought was best, is a beautiful thing. And that’s something that Hilton Head has always been about, and I hope, I know, I will continue that tradition,” said Perry.

Perry takes over for outgoing Mayor John McCann. He will be sworn into office on Dec. 6.