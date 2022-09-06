GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 were transported to a state prison in Butts County.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were transported to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison on Aug. 23.

That prison houses offenders listed as “under death sentence,” or on death row. In addition to 2,000 inmates, the prison also houses the state’s execution chamber.

The three men were sentenced on federal hate crime charges, with Greg and Travis McMichael receiving another life sentence, and William Bryan sentenced to 35 years.

Before the transport, all three men were being held in the Glynn County Detention Center.