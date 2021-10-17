Ahmaud Arbery’s family among hundreds marching through Brunswick as murder trial looms

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been just over 600 days since Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging just outside of Brunswick, Georgia.

“I ain’t got no business outliving my baby, 25 years old. I’m being real with it, I’d rather be laying down in my kids grave,” said Marcus Arbery Sr, Ahmaud’s father.

Just hours before jury selection in Arbery’s murder trial is set to begin, his family continues to demand justice.

“It was a hate thing done to my boy, so it’s on us. If you’re black it’s your business, and if you love your black kids you better make it your business because that could’ve been any one of your kids, getting judged because this here (points at skin), and you’re getting killed,” explained Arbery.

Nearly a hundred people traveled from across the country to march alongside the Arbery’s, to show that they aren’t in this fight alone.

“This is not the Arbery family fight, this is not the Brunswick community fight, this is not the state of Georgia fight. This is the fight of the United States of America, to make sure that justice is served in the death and the killing of Ahmaud Arbery,” said Daryl Jones, Chairman of the Transformative Justice Coalition.

Demonstrators say they plan to be outside the Glynn County Courthouse every single day during the trial, peacefully making their voices heard.

“We recognize and we know that the criminal justice system is on trial this week, When it’s on trial this week, we’ll be there standing besides the Arbery family every day. We’ll be outside the courthouse for lunch, and providing lunch for all the observers that are with us,” explained Jones.

Court is set to begin tomorrow morning at 9am. WSAV will have full coverage of everything coming out of the Glynn County Courthouse throughout the day.