After mask mandate, Savannah’s mayor warns of potential next steps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson isn’t pulling any punches about the his decision to reinstate the mask mandate, and what else he’s willing to do to get infection rates back down. “The emergency order will remain in place until 11:59 on August the 25th. We’ll see where we are, and then we’ll go from there,” he said to reporters at his weekly media update.

Mayor Johnson says the city’s mask mandate is about numbers and science. If infections go back down enough, according to health officials’ standards, he’ll lift the mandate.

The choice, he says, is simple. “… you know, you can choose not to, but then the consequences will become more drastic.”

Mayor Johnson says city leaders have already started looking at additional measures they might have to take if the current upward trend of infections continues. Telling one reporter, “We have permits out there for people who want to have events, some of them very big events, some of them parades. Ya know, we will cancel them. We will cancel them.”

The mayor says talks are underway to bring back some form of mask enforcement, though he stopped short of calling it the Covid Resource Team, like before. For now, he wants to give people time to stock up. “We have more masks than we could ever do anything with, and we’ll make them available to our citizens.” He’s even asked that Chief Minter make sure Savannah Police Officers have masks with them, to give to citizens.