Advocates worry for safety of crated dog after video spreads online

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Animal Services says it is investigating after video of a crated pitbull spread online. The video shows the dog panting while s/he sits outside on a hot day.

“It’s painfully obvious that that is neglect… in this heat, there is absolutely no excuse at all,” said Dr. Jerry Williams, the owner of Animal Care 24/7 on Whitemarsh Island.

For that reason, Dr. Williams, Speaking Loudly and Often for Animals (SLOA) and a few other animal advocates are pleading with county officials to remove the dog from the residence in Windsor Park, a neighborhood on Savannah’s southside.

Williams says the dog’s panting, overturned water bowl and excessive heat are signs that officers can and should do more. Advocates say they have reported incidents of neglect at the home several times.

“That animal is not being cared for appropriately,” said Dr. Williams. “And they need to take away that animal…immediately.”

A 2017 Chatham County Animal Ordinance says the following about housing animals:

Dr. Jake Harper, the director of Chatham County Animal Services, says he cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation and cannot confirm yet whether there have been multiple reports of animal neglect at the residence.

“That case is under investigation,” he said. “The officers have been out to discuss things with the owner we are working with the owner now.”

In fact, News 3 was there Tuesday when an animal services officer checked in with the dog owner’s brother. The owner’s brother tells News 3 the dog is always safe, shaded, and has enough water. He did not have a comment after the officer left the home.

“In most investigations, … first, we assess the situation and determine the condition of the animal. If we got a dog that’s not in dire conditions, if it’s otherwise a normal healthy dog, the first step is to educate the owners,” said Dr. Harper of the process.

If that does not work, Harper says at that point, his agency will pursue harsher punishments, including penalties, fines, and taking away the animal.

If you see questionable posts online, Harper says it is important to report it to Chatham County Animal Services to make sure the right people receive the complaint.

“The most important part of it is, give us a call. If you email or if you call, then that should be enough,” said Dr. Harper.