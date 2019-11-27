Advice on how to fly stress-free this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Millions of people are expected to flock to the nation’s airports ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

That means there’s a high potential for some issues to arise before you’re ready for take off.

News 3 is On Your Side with some ways to prevent some of the problems from traveling.

The most important thing is to plan ahead. Leave at least two hours from when you leave your house to when you’re sitting down at your gate.

Always check the status of your flight. During a busy weekend, your flight may be canceled or delayed, so it’s important to be aware of any changes.

Make sure everything you’re bringing meets TSA guidelines. The TSA website has a ton of useful information about liquid regulations and more.

Last but not least, make sure you have all your necessary documents on you at all times.