Additional COVID-19 case identified at St. Joseph’s/Candler as Effingham County man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – News 3 has learned a new confirmed case of COVID-19 at St. Joseph’s Hospital has been identified as an Effingham County man.

The patient is isolated and in stable condition at St. Joseph’s Hospital and officials say every precaution was taken to protect others from transmission of the virus.

The patient and their family have also been notified.

As of Saturday, there are seven total cases in the Coastal Health District confirmed by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). Four cases are in Chatham County, two cases are in Glynn County and one case is in Effingham County.

Once confirmed by the Georgia DPH, this would make a total of eight cases in the Coastal Empire, with two cases involving Effingham County residents.

