SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The actor’s strike is in full effect and Savannah has seen a pause in film production.

Not only is this actor’s strike affecting the people already in the film industry, but also up-and-coming actors, producers and directors here at home hoping to break into “showbiz.”

It’s easy to believe that a movie industry strike impacts only the big screen, but in reality, the impacts can be felt far down the line. For example, Savannah will see an impact during the actor’s strike beyond the screen as local florists, caterers, rental car companies, craft services and more will be affected. Bill Marinella, a Savannah-based casting director, said the film industry plays an important role in Savannah’s overall economy.

“It adds up to be a significant amount of money going into the Savannah market,” Marinella said. ”So, we are going to lose all that while everything is on pause.”

“A film student at SCAD or one of the many colleges down here, I would recommend that you use this downtime to make contacts, improve your resume, make your own little movies with your friends,” He said. “I mean the iPhone has the iMovie on it. Start getting ready for the work that will come after this has all been resolved.”

He adds that he personally thinks the strike will end around the holidays and Savannah will continue to come up as a developing film production city.

“Everybody needs to be patient. Everybody needs to watch their pennies and everybody just needs to dig in.”