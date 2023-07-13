SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV-TV) – Thousands of Hollywood actors are officially going on strike as of Thursday afternoon.

The SAG-AFTRA union represents more than 150,000 entertainers. Wednesday night, the union announced they had not reached an agreement with major studios.

Union members are pushing for better pay, better benefits and better AI protections. An actors strike will not only affect major film cities but also smaller, developing ones.

“If this strike actually takes place, it could shut everything down,” Michael Brown, an assistant film director and member of the Screen Actors Guild, said. “Just like that. There’d be hundreds of trucks and equipment just standing by. Thousands and thousands of people would just suddenly be on vacation-unemployed. It would have a major impact on Savannah and thousands of people that live and work here.”

According to the Savannah film alliance, the Savannah film industry brought in $440 million in film revenue in 2022, but those numbers could begin to fall.

Brown says this will impact more than just the obvious jobs on set.

“There are so many people employed such as drivers, teamsters, caterers, craft service, prop makers who build the set dressers. There’s a tremendous amount of people that we work with on a regular basis.”

According to Savannah Regional Commission, brands that have filmed in Savannah include Netflix, Amazon studios, Disney and more. Those are just some of the companies that SAG-AFTRA is in disagreement with.

“I have a 2 p.m. call time today and I’m expecting to show up,” Brown said. “Maybe the actors will, maybe they won’t. we’ll find out.”

He feels good about how Savannah will take on the challenges.

“I think Savannah will withstand,” Brown said. “It always has. I think film will come back strong regardless of what happens.”