Abortion ban protest to take place Saturday in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Citizens are gathering to protest Georgia’s Heartbeat Bill legislation in downtown Savannah on Saturday.

The protest will begin tomorrow, June 22, at 11 a.m. in Madison Square and move down Bull Street. The event will end at Forsyth park with an open speaker session.

According to protest organizers Rachael Flora and Sophia Wright, this event is to voice concerns about the bill and what it may mean for reproductive health and freedom in Georgia and the rest of the country.

The bill makes abortion illegal once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as 6 weeks into a pregnancy.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own signs.

Anyone with inquiries, including information on being an event speaker, should contact either Flora or Wright at rachaelflora@gmail.com or sophia.rawson.wright@gmail.com. Citizens can also visit the event’s Facebook page here.