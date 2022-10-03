SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian this morning.

According to police, TIU is responding to an accident that involved both a vehicle and pedestrian with serious injuries at the intersection of Abercorn and White Bluff on October 3 around 11:00 a.m.

Police are saying that two lanes of Northbound Abercorn and two lanes of Northbound White Bluff are currently closed.

SPD asks that drivers seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story.