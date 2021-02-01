AARP South Carolina: State plan on COVID vaccine leaves out some of the most vulnerable

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Millions of Americans including in Georgia and South Carolina are trying to get appointments to receive the COVID 19 vaccine.

And while thousands are being vaccinated in South Carolina, AARP South Carolina along with other groups is indicating concern that some of those most at risk of having complications from COVID 19 are being left out of the vaccine distribution plan.

DHEC (Department of Health and Environmental Control) recently decided to distribute vaccine based on per capita (population), i.e. the larger the county the most vaccine. State Director of AARP South Carolina, Teresa Arnold, says the most vulnerable are not being prioritized.

“We have a motto in our organization that says we want to be a ‘wise friend and a fierce defender’ and right now we’re weighing in on the fierce defender side,” said Arnold.

AARP and those representing the disabled say the state’s plan doesn’t take into account that some counties have far more retirees than others and that in rural areas especially, there are more poor elderly and disabled who often don’t have access to healthcare and pharmacies under regular conditions, much less a pandemic.

“So, we’re very concerned about the population plan and we are asking legislators to direct DHEC to look at vulnerable populations,” said Arnold.

Hank Povinelli, an AARP volunteer who lives in a rural area told reporters that he began trying to get an appointment for a vaccine and finally got one several weeks ago but his appointment is not for another two weeks.

“And I’m one of those guys that checks all the boxes,” he said. “I’m 73, I am a veteran and I am a cancer patient so I should be at the head of the line but I can’t get the vaccine and I’m lucky to have the appointment I got. We have a disproportionate amount of seniors here in my county that are competing for the vaccines.”

Kimberly Tissot, the exeuctive director ABLE SC who represents the disabled community said they remain vulnerable in as many ways as the elderly for complications of COVID.

“So if we were to give a grade level I would give the state an ‘F’ especially within the population that I represent, people with disabilities. We have completely been disregarded, she said.

Tissot said while nursing homes for example have been given priority in terms of vaccine supplies that many disabled “have made a great effort to live independently and not enter a facility like that” so again, she says many disabled are not being given priority for shots in any way.

AARP says DHEC should reconsider its plan and get vaccine to those who may benefit the most.

DHEC officials told reporters Monday that the distribution plan was designed to get as many people as possible vaccinated as quickly as possible but that “the plan will be reevaluated in several weeks to see how well it is working.”