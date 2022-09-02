ATLANTA (WSAV) — For the Labor Day holiday weekend, AAA will be providing its ‘Tow to Go” service in order to keep impaired drivers off the road.

There are a few things to keep in mind with this service. ‘Tow to Go’ is active from 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 2 through 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 6th, and will be available in FL, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend), and Georgia.

According to AAA, Tow to Go has helped remove more than 25,000 impaired drivers off the road. If an individual is impaired and needs a ride, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport that person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. Although the service is free of charge, the company asks the community to treat Tow to Go as a backup plan.

AAA says that one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. And, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration—that is equivalent to one person every 52 minutes.

“If you plan to celebrate the unofficial end of summer this weekend, make sure your plans include a safe ride home,” Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Driving impaired is never a good idea, especially on a busy holiday weekend. Whatever you do, do not drive impaired. If you cannot find a safe ride, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”

In addition, other guidelines include:

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

If you are in need of Tow to Go services, please call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246