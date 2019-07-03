AAA offers free tow, ride home for July 4

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – AAA is helping ensure that people have a safe Fourth of July through a program that encourages people to never drink and drive.

Starting today, the auto club is offering a free ride and a free tow for drivers through its “Tow-To-Go” program. AAA will send a tow truck to transport a driver and their vehicle home or to a safe place within ten miles.

Drivers do not have to be a member of AAA to use the service. The program starts Wednesday, June 3 and goes through Friday, June 5 at 6 a.m.

To get a free ride and tow service, call 855-286-9246.

The program operates in multiple states on various holidays throughout the year. See the full list here.

