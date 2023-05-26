SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This Memorial Day weekend marks the official start of the summer travel season and AAA has some important tips and services to help your trip go smoothly.

AAA expects to see 1.3 million travelers in Georgia this weekend, a big increase from what our area saw last Memorial Day.

They expect to rescue a huge number of people from the side of the road and have some important safety tips. They say you should check that your car is properly serviced before traveling and if you need to pull over, stay as far away from moving traffic as possible.

Avoid going on your phone behind the wheel or driving under the influence. For drivers that do indulge, AAA will be activating their ‘Tow to Go’ program this holiday weekend.

“If a person is impaired and needs assistance, we will transport the person and their vehicle within a 10-mile radius to get them to a safe location or a home, if their home is indeed in that 10-mile radius. We really would prefer for you to have a designated driver, but if you don’t have that designated driver, absolutely give us a call,” AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters said.

The Tow to Go services will be available throughout Georgia from 6 p.m.on Friday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Just call (855)286-9246 for assistance. The service is free, and you do not have to be an AAA member.