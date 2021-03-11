A year after COVID, one local widow now volunteers to give the vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Yvonne Holmes retired as a nurse awhile back but is now volunteering two days a week at the Chatham County Health Department, administering the COVID-19 vaccine. A year ago, she never imagined she would be here and could have never imagined the devastating impact the virus would have not only on her community but her own family.

“When I lost my husband in August it was just a state of shock for myself and my family,” Mrs. Holmes told me.

Her late husband James “Coach” Holmes was a well known mentor and volunteer. He was also Chatham County Commissioner and beloved by many in the community.

Mrs. Holmes says in early August, he became ill and she had to take him to the hospital. The last time she saw him was when she took him to the emergency room.

“That was the hardest part for me, you know, when they told me you won’t be able to go visit him and you won’t be able to see him,” she said. “I just felt that emptiness that you know, your loved one is there and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Like so many others, she had to talk to her husband over the telephone in his last hours.

“And he was so short of breath and I told him don’t talk, don’t worry, I just wanted him to know that I was here and that I loved him,” she said.

Mrs. Holmes says recently the opporunity to volunteer came up and she wanted to help.

“I have been trying to do something help so that we can get the shots (to people) so that we could slow down the spread of the virus.”

She does say since she has been administering the shots she can’t help but think what it might have meant had the vaccine been available before Mr. Holmes got sick.

“I felt that way the first day as only if we had had this shot during that time it would have been wonderful for him to get that shot,” she said.

She says her husband would have approved of her volunteer work to give people the vaccine.

“Sometimes you still have the tears but just knowing how devoted he was to the community, it sustains me,” said Mrs. Holmes.