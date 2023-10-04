SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Lowcountry and Coastal Empire is the natural habitat for thousands of species. For the most part, Mother Nature takes care of herself, but when things go wrong, the Savannah Wildlife Center steps in to lend a helping hand. They’re here to make sure orphaned forest creatures grow up to enjoy our shared spaces.

Founder Jeanne Paddison opened the rescue to become a critter-sitter for baby wildlife, and she explains why every animal is an important part of our ecosystem.

“They have a job to do and if we take them out of that scenario then the balance of life gets off-kilter. And you want everything to stay balanced. For example, if you remove all the coyotes from an area then you’ll have an influx of rats and mice and other critters, that coyote will help keep in check. So everything has its purpose in nature,” Paddison said.

Wednesday night, the Savannah Wildlife Rescue Center is hosting its fourth annual Wild Night Out from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Ships of the Sea Museum. Tickets are still available and you can purchase them here.