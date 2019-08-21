A program in Jeff Davis County teaches special needs students life skills

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A cafe called Bitty and Beau’s gives people with special needs a chance to work in the service industry. Now a school in Jeff Davis County is using that company’s method to teach students with special needs.

Five special needs students at Jeff Davis Middle School are involved in a new program that not only teaches them how to make coffee, but it also helps them learn important life skills.

“We take in money so they learn how to give change back so that they can take those skills and transfer them to their adult life,” Stephanie Disharoon, the programs life skills teacher said.

The program is in collaboration with Bitty and Beau’s. The students workday begins at 7:30 a.m. when they make their first cup of coffee.

The schools principal Brent Coleman said they’re also learning to fill orders and deliver them to teachers.

“This really has allowed the kids to get out and see, and talk, and develop the skills they need to get into the workforce,” Coleman said.

Each coffee the students sell is $1. 50. The teacher buying the coffee can tip, and the students have the option to save that money or spend it at the store in their classroom.

Student Carson Taylor mentioned when he gets tipped he likes to save his money.

The organizer of the program explained besides teaching the five students life skills, she wanted to bring the program to the area to show others that these students are just like everyone else.

” I started it because I wanted my children or students to feel more accepted and for the world to accept them for who they are… I wanted to make a difference,” Disharoon said.

School leaders plan to add another level to the program by having the students sell coffee to the community starting in September.