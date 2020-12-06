A piece of history: Bricks from Groves High School given to community ahead of construction

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of the Groves High community received a special piece of the school’s history.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System hosted a special Brick-by-Brick Ceremony Saturday morning at the site of the new Groves multi-campus facility off of Priscilla D. Thomas Way in Garden City.

Over 1,000 bricks from the current Groves High School facility were distributed to interested members of the community.

SCCPSS Deputy Superintendent Vanessa Kaigler says these little pieces of history are important to those who have a special connection to the school.

“So to be able to just hold on to a little piece of it, for those who graduated, those who have family members, those current students to be able to take a piece of that, and [they] just continue to watch as we move forward to the next level,” she said.

Back in March 2019, SCCPSS released plans to construct a new multi-school campus that would serve over 2,000 K-12 students in Garden City.

The new campus would consolidate students from Gould Elementary, Mercer Middle, and Groves High School all in one campus by the 2023-2024 school year.

ESPLOST-III is funding the $118 million project, which is expected to begin construction in the near future.

Those in attendance for Saturday’s event enjoyed a performance from the school’s band, transmitted on the radio for people to safely listen to from their cars.