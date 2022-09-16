SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Connect Savannah will be hosting a fashion experience, performance art, and masquerade ball called “A Night in the Garden.”

The event will take place on Friday, October 14, at the Trustees’ Garden. The event will feature a wide array of talent including a runway fashion show, aerialist, burlesque and magic performances, and music from live local bands and DJs, along with entertainers from NYC. Proceeds from this show will benefit the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

The evening will be hosted by MC Patrick Saxon and stacked with creative performances, including musical guests DJ Jose Ray, Laiken, and the House of Love, Sleepy and Boo—NYC DJ duo. Fashion designers Emily Bargeron, StoneLords, Ana A., and D’Arcy Ambroise, and more with additional samplings from Savannah’s best boutiques such as Morgan Rae, Delaney Rose Boutique., and many more. Performance artists Flame Cynders, The Downtown Deliah’s, Rita D’LaVane—Savannah Sweet Tease, and Aerial performances by Savannah Cirque will also be performing all night long.

In addition to the long list of entertainment for the evening, this event will also host Savannah’s finest food trucks and feature a night market where guests can “shop the runway.”

A Night in the Garden will offer an immersion in artistry and imagination, unlike anything the Hostess City has ever seen. The evening is meant for indulging in escapism as avant-garde costumes and masks are encouraged. Prepare to dance the night away at this uniquely Savannah event.

If you’re interested in purchasing tickets click here.

There will be four options to choose from. Tickets start at $45 for SCAD, while general admission tickets can be purchased two different ways. The first option is $50 and covers entry ONLY. The second general admission ticket is $75 and covers entry plus two drink tickets. The VIP ticket is $150 and includes entry, unlimited mixologist cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, swag bags, and access to exclusive areas offering optimal viewing for performances.