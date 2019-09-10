‘A lot of work’ remains following rescues from capsized cargo ship

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A cargo ship that capsized over the weekend near St. Simons Island could have a major impact on the environment and residents nearby.

The main focus has been on rescue efforts, but on Monday, the final four missing crew members were recovered.

Now, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) says they will shift focus on protecting the environment and removing the ship from the St. Simons Sound.

Officials say the ship will remain in its current position until the level of pollution in the water around the vessel can be fully examined.

The Port of Brunswick has also been shut down because of the incident

“There remains a lot of work to do,” said USCG Capt. John Reed in a Monday afternoon press conference. “Threats to the environment, hazards to people and to the economy through the Port of Brunswick continued to be addressed through a unified command.”

Meanwhile, swimming advisories have been put into place on the beaches of St. Simons and Jekyll islands.

Officials also say the boat ramp at the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick is closed until further notice for USCG use.