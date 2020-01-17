A local organization promotes unity with annual race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend you can celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by helping the community, and all it takes is a short run.

Blessings in a Book Bag, a local organization in Savannah focused on providing for kids and families in need, is hosting a family event to honor King’s life and to raise funds for hungry children.

The eighth annual MLK Unity 5K and Music Festival, kicks off tomorrow with a free kids run at 9 a.m. Runners for the big race will hit the streets just minutes later, in an effort, to raise funds and awareness for underfed kids.

The family event will have a free music festival held at Forsyth Park, featuring arts and crafts vendors and a kids zone. Weslyn “Mahogany” Bowers, the Founder of Blessings in a Bookbag, said the run is a great way to kick-off new year goals, but also to create unity within the community.

“For me to be an African American female here in the city of Savannah, and to have a race in the beginning of the year and to have it on MLK weekend: all of those things add up to not only making sure that the community has an opportunity to unite, but also to give information, to provide that love, that hands-on energy that people only get when they show up,” Bowers said.

The race begins and ends at 405 West Gwinnett Street, with registration opening at 8:00 a.m. and the kids race starting at 9:00 a.m. The 5k will start after the kids race wraps up, and the music festival will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Bowers said it is a blessing to make a difference in someone else’s life. She encouraged all ages to come to the race and the festival, if only to set a good example for the youth in the community.

The event still needs more entertainers and musicians, Bowers asked anyone who is interested in performing in the festival to give her a call: 402-882-2818.