A closer look at the new SCCPSS Healing Schools Initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is partnering with Deep Center to implement a new model to improve school climate called the Healing Schools Initiative.

The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation has awarded Deep Center a $600,000 grant, of which $150,000 will be used for program implementation.

Deep Center works to empower Savannah’s young people to thrive as learners, community leaders and agents of change through creative writing, cultural production and art to make Savannah a more equitable place.

Megan Ave’Lallemant, the Director of Restorative Practices and Culture at Deep Center says they are working towards more open communication between students and faculty to get to the root cause of behavioral issues.

“When we see certain behaviors in young people… we’re looking at the root cause instead of just writing somebody off as a bad kid,” Ave’Lallemant said.

The Healing Schools Initiative will use restorative justice practices to keep students in class rather than pushing them into disciplinary settings.

Over the course of three years, the Healing Schools Initiative will collaborate with three schools and work with teachers and staff members, students, and families to research and implement positive responses to school discipline.

The program will also address bias like race, class and other barriers that could impact student success.

“We are thrilled that the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, with this major investment, has recognized Deep Center’s unique vision, expertise, and commitment to Chatham County’s public school students and their families,” said Deep Center Executive Director Dare Dukes.

“Deep Center’s Healing Schools Initiative promises to be a student-centered, equitable solution in support of SCCPSS’s goal to fully prepare Chatham County’s students as empowered 21st Century learners and leaders.”

The approach will be trauma-informed and restorative, with the goal of allowing students to have more active participation in their education and community.

The program also aims to ensure students have the resources they need, are celebrated and served according to who and where they are and are lifted up with their families and teachers as leaders, able to participate in determining how their schools meet their needs.

Deep Center has chosen Hubert Middle School as the pilot school for the Healing Schools Initiative.

“We are excited to expand and deepen our partnership with Deep Center through its Healing Schools Initiative,” said SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett.

“This significant funding from the Hewlett Foundation and Deep’s extensive roots in our school community will provide the essential research, understanding, and enhanced opportunities to meet the needs of the whole child and ensure our students are performing at their greatest potential.”