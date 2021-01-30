911 service down in Jeff Davis County following fire at EMA building

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WSAV) – Jeff Davis County Administrator Oakley G Perry has confirmed a major fire at the county’s EMA building in Hazlehurt Saturday night. According to the board of commissioner’s Facebook page the fire has caused 911 service in the area to go down. All Jeff Davis County ambulances are out of commission as well.

Below is the message posted just after 9pm on the Jeff Davis County Board of Commissioners Facebook Page:

“A Message from County Administrator Oakley G. Perry.

This evening we got the devastating news that the Jeff Davis County EMA building was on fire. This building host the EMA, EMS, and 911.

In the past few hours, our fire and rescue team, sheriffs office, and others came to the scene to support each other and stop the fire.

All county ambulances are currently out of commission and 911 is down, but thanks to our friends in Appling, Bacon, and Coffee Counties, 911 calls are being answered and ambulances are available to make calls.

We will get through this because we are #JDStrong”