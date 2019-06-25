Family of 5 displaced, pets rescued in Tuesday morning Shell Point fire

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Fire officials responded to a house fire in Shell Point early Tuesday morning that resulted in a family of five, two adults and three children, being displaced.

According to the Burton Fire District, just after 1 a.m. this morning, Burton and Beaufort/Port Royal firefights, along with Beaufort County EMS, were dispatched to a house fire on Bonaire Circle South in Shell Point. Initial reports said that a child’s bedroom was on fire and that the family was evacuating. Subsequent reports stated flames were coming from the home and “spreading fast”.

Officials arrived and confirmed flames were coming from a single wide mobile home. The family made it safely outside, but the children were worried about their two pet turtles still inside the home.

Firefighters contained the fire to the child’s bedroom and rescued both turtles. No injuries were reported.

The fire damage was limited to one room, but the entire home suffered heat and smoke damage, so the family has been displaced. The Burton Fire District assisted in finding the family lodging for the evening.

The fire is believed to have been caused by malfunctioning electronic equipment in a child’s bedroom. The home had smoke alarms, but they had recently begun to malfunction due to a water leak. The parents said they were grateful that they were awake at the time of the fire.

Residents who are in need of smoke alarms, or would like their smoke alarms checked, can request this free service from their fire department by calling their local department or by emailing safetyed@burtonfd.org.