SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – At least nine people were shot at a Hampton County club early Sunday. This marks the second mass shooting in South Carolina over the weekend.

The shooting occurred at Cara’s Lounge on Ashley Circle Road.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said in an email Sunday afternoon that there were no fatalities as of yet.

SLED also said that the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office requested that they investigate the shooting.

Further details were not immediately available. WSAV News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.