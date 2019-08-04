9 dead, at least 16 others injured at a bar in Dayton Ohio; 2nd mass shooting in 24 hours

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say nine people have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

Dayton authorities announced that the suspect in the early Sunday morning shooting died from police gunfire. At least 16 others have been taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Police say the active shooter situation began at 1 a.m. in the Oregon District, but that officers nearby were able to “put an end to it quickly.” The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood known for its entertainment offerings.

Further information, including the suspected shooter’s identity, has not been released.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Sunday’s shooting came hours after 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in an El Paso, Texas, shooting.