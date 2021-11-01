8-year-old finds loaded gun in driveway as trick-or-treaters go by

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Halloween for residents at the Old Towne neighborhood on Wilmington Island could’ve ended differently when a loaded handgun was found on a chair in a residents driveway.

8-year-old Karsen Kozlowski found the weapon Sunday around 6:30PM. She found it after arriving home after trick-or-treating across the neighborhood.

“We were going to turn on our decorations,” says the 8-year-old. “And then a chair I was about to sit on…I saw a gun.”

Karsen says she didn’t touch it and told her mother immediately. At first, Karsen’s mother didn’t expect the gun to be real, let alone loaded.

“She said, mom there is a gun in this chair,” says Randi Kozlowski, Karsen’s mother. “So, with Halloween, obviously I think okay somebody lost their toy gun. I pick it up and realize oh gosh this is a real weapon and immediately hand it to my husband who brought it inside.”

The family called the police and officers came to retrieve the gun Sunday night. WSAV News 3 spoke with the gun’s owner who says it was an accident and that he didn’t want to be interviewed for the story.