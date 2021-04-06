8 mass vaccination events planned for rural Lowcountry communities

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – 8 sites in some of the most isolated counties in the Palmetto State.

That’s where the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will vaccinate people over the next two weeks.

The first of those clinics was held in Estill on Tuesday.

Hampton, Allendale, and Bamberg are three of the poorest counties in South Carolina. 3 of the bottom seven in per capita income in the state. Their populations called “forgotten” by many.

“Rural communities suffer from a lack of attention from people in high places,” explains the House Majority Whip. “One of the problems you have is sensitizing people who make these decisions to these facts.”

Congressman James Clyburn, who set up the mass clinics says these events are very important to these areas which are hard to get to, and harder still for residents to get vaccinated.

“It’s important for us to get the vaccinations out in areas to places they are familiar with and to places they will have no problems getting transportation to,” said Rep. Clyburn.

Its an issue that first came to light setting up COVID-19 vaccine testing in the area months ago.

“I remember when we started the testing and The Governor’s office made an announcement at the very site we started testing,” said Clyburn. “And I ask him, how are they going to get there? Why don’t we use mobile units? Take the test out in these communities where people are. All of a sudden a light went off and that’s what they did.”

Now those mobile units are being mobilized again. 8 different testing sites over a three week period.

The hope is if you bring the vaccines to them, and educate the community, some of the questions about the vaccines, and who is delivering them, may go away.

“I’m old enough to remember the Tuskegee experiment and the Polio vaccine and who got the shot and who got the drop of serum on a lump of sugar,” remembers Clyburn.

“What we ought to do is to assure people that sort of thing is behind us and those of us who feel certain that it is and have relationships with these communities need to step up and get vaccinated.”

A message the Congressman himself will bring to Yemassee on Thursday, as he visits that mobile vaccination site.

“This is a safe vaccine and that they ought to take it not just for their own benefits but for family members and others in the community they come in contact with.”

The COVID-19 mass vaccination sites announced today are open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the date specified below:

Hampton County

Tuesday, April 6th – Bull Durham Center, 380 Railroad Avenue, Estill

Thursday, April 8th – Community Center, 10 Mixon Street, Yemassee

Monday, April 12th – Hampton County Administration Building, 200 Jackson Avenue, Hampton

Tuesday, April 13th – Varnville Town Hall, 101 Town Circle, Varnville

Allendale County

Thursday, April 15th – Allendale Community Center, 202 E. Flat Street, Allendale

Friday, April 16th – Fairfax Mini-Mall, 128 Sumter Avenue, Fairfax

Bamberg County

Monday, April 19th – Bamberg County Courthouse Annex, 1234 North Street, Bamberg

Tuesday, April 20th – Denmark Technical College, 1126 Solomon Blatt Blvd., Denmark