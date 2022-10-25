SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Federal courts have charged eight new defendants with taking part in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes—two of them pleading guilty.

The charges result from an ongoing investigation into misuse of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 financial relief programs.

According to authorities, the charges carry statutory penalties of up to 20 years in prison along with substantial amounts of restitution and financial penalties, followed by a period of supervised release.

“Millions of distressed businesses found much-needed financial assistance during the pandemic through the U.S. government’s COVID-19 relief programs,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “It’s disappointing that others abused these programs not for saving a valid business, but for lining their own pockets.”

Two defendants have entered guilty pleas:

Cortazz Russ, 24, of Hampton, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Wire Fraud. Russ admitted filing two PPP loan applications containing false information in May 2021.

Melvin D'Juan Williams, 34, of Fort Stewart, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Wire Fraud. Williams admitted including false statements in a PPP application in August 2020.

Six additional individuals have been charged via Information, and are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty:

Salmat Deyji , 26, of Stockbridge, Ga., charged with Conspiracy regarding payments received for filing fraudulent PPP applications on behalf of others;

Aleska Davis , 54, of Decatur, Ga., charged with Wire Fraud regarding two applications for PPP loans;

Jimmy Cede , 21, of Savannah, charged with Wire Fraud regarding an application for a PPP loan;

James Andre Wright , 40, of Savannah, charged with False Statements regarding an EIDL application;

Calvin Beckford , 28, of Hinesville, Ga., charged with Wire Fraud regarding a PPP application; and,

, 28, of Hinesville, Ga., charged with Wire Fraud regarding a PPP application; and, Devante Williams, 25, of Hinesville, charged with Wire Fraud regarding two applications for PPP loans.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.