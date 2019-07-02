6-year-old dies after falling into Chattahoochee River

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chattahoochee River Between Phenix City, Alabama and Columbus, Georgia (Ken Lund, CC BY-SA 2.0)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – Rescue crews in Georgia have recovered the body a 6-year-old boy who fell into the Chattahoochee River last weekend.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports divers pulled the body from the water Tuesday morning.

Columbus Fire Division Chief Daniel Macon says his department responded Sunday evening to a call that a child had fallen into the river near Waveshaper Island. Divers searched most of the day Monday before finding the boy about 8 a.m. the next day.

Battalion Chief Bryan Watson says the body was found near the National Infantry Museum and Oxbow Meadows.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss