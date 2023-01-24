SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island’s Restaurant Week is about halfway through, but there’s still time if you want to try out some of the delicious dishes available for purchase to celebrate.

The week ends on Jan. 30.

There are six restaurants participating on the island and they each have multi-course meals to offer for prices ranging from $20 to $46 per person.

Photo by Angel Colquitt

Mi Vida

Mi Vida is the most affordable option for those wishing to participate. Their breakfast option is $20 plus tax and includes a coffee, breakfast and a pastry. For $25, plus tax, you can have their lunch option and get a drink, sandwich, side and pastry.

They are located at 1315 Butler Avenue

Mi Vida has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options as well as options that are keto-friendly.

Photo by Angel Colquitt

North Beach Bar and Grill

North Beach Bar and Grill is offering three courses for $30, plus tax. Their options include an appetizer, an entrée with a soup or salad and dessert.

You have many selections to choose from when it comes to entrees. This includes but is not limited to their parmesan and pecan-encrusted redfish or their braised lamb shanks. They are located at 33 Meddin Drive.

North Beach Bar and Grill serves shrimp, chicken, lobster and more.

Photo by Angel Colquitt

Cockspur Grill

Cockspur Grill is offering three courses for $35, plus tax. Their deal features a choice of an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. The entrees include either a 12 oz. ribeye or lemon pepper, dill salmon. They are located at 725-B 1st Street in the same building as the Chu’s convenience store.

Cockspur Grill is known for its live music and “American Comfort” food.

Photo by Angel Colquitt

A-J’s Dockside Restaurant

A-J’s Dockside Restaurant is also offering three courses for $35, plus tax, but they are offering a few more options than Cockspur Grill. Their deal features a choice of an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Their entrees include shrimp, salmon, flounder or a ribeye. Located at 1315 Chatham Avenue, this restaurant is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

A-J’s is popular for its seafood options.

Photo by Angel Colquitt

Sundae Cafe at Tybee

Sundae Cafe is offering three courses for $40 plus tax and, as a warning for picky eaters, some of the options are much more unique. For your first course, you can get a braised oxtail empanada, roasted butternut squash bisque or pretzel-crusted oysters. Their entrées include duck leg confit, fish and grits and a New York strip.

They are located at 304 1st Street right by the BP gas station.

Sundae Cafe has a gallery where you can view some of their delicious dishes.

Photo by Angel Colquitt

Pier 16 Restaurant

Pier 16 Restaurant is the priciest option, coming in at $46 per person, plus tax. However, they are serving four courses instead of the usual three: a starter, a soup or salad, a main and a dessert.

The main dishes include but are not limited to cajun salmon and lemon sole piccata. They are located at 1601 Inlet Avenue.

Pier 16 is a family-owned seafood restaurant.