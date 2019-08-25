6 golf fans injured in lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police say six people were injured when lightning struck a 60-foot pine at the Tour Championship, showering the area with debris.

The third round of the season-ending PGA Tour event had been suspended for about 30 minutes because of storms in the area, and fans were instructed to seek shelter.

The strike hit the top of the tree just off the 16th tee and shattered the bark all the way to the bottom.

The youngest victim is reportedly 12 years old. The others are all adults.

Round three was suspended for the day and will resume Sunday morning.