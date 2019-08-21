6 arrested, 1 sought in Jesup burglary, murder investigation

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Six people have been arrested and one suspect is at-large in connection with a burglary and the murder of a 24-year-old man in Jesup.

Last Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested to assist Jesup Police in a shooting that resulted in the death of Jakari Malique Reddish. According to the GBI, around 1 a.m. that night, Reddish was at a home at 505 N. Fourth Street when he “encountered several individuals” and was shot multiple times.

“The investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, Reddish and his family received various threats against his life,” the GBI stated. “It was also determined that the shooting took place for retaliatory purposes due to a burglary.”

Two days prior, on Sunday, Aug. 11, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a burglary at 95 Ridge Lane where a safe, jewelry and various items were stolen. Early Tuesday morning, the GBI says a portion of the stolen money was seized by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop.

Several arrests have already been made, but authorities are looking for 26-year-old Craig Hawkins, who is wanted for burglary in connection with the investigation.

Rahdal Tucker, age 24, has been arrested for Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearms, Burglary, and Tampering with Evidence.

22-year-old Diquon Imari Wilkerson was arrested for Burglary.

Antonio Jerrell Brown, 35, Ralph Doomes, Jr., 41, and Quartez Demonte Doomes, 29, are in custody, facing charges of Terroristic Threats.

Malcolm Dante Hatcher, age 32, has been arrested for Criminal Attempt to Tamper with Evidence.

The GBI says the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and indictments are expected. Anyone with information on Reddish’s murder or Hawkins’ whereabouts is urged to call the Jesup Police Department at 912-427-1300 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 912-729-6198.