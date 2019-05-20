5th migrant child dies after detention by Border Patrol

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Migrant_Families-Deportations_65040-159532.jpg31774944

FILE – This June 5, 2015, file photo, shows the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington. Homeland Security officials considered arresting migrant families around the country who had final deportation orders and removing them from the U.S. in a flashy show of force, according to two Homeland Security officials and two people familiar with […]

HOUSTON (AP) – The U.S. government says a 16-year-old teenager from Guatemala died Monday at a Border Patrol station in South Texas, becoming the fifth death of a migrant child since December.
    
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that Border Patrol apprehended the teenager in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley on May 13. The agency says the teenager was found unresponsive Monday during a welfare check.
    
The agency did not say why the teenager had been detained for a week, but said he was “due for placement” in a facility for youth operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
    
A 2-year-old child died last week after he and his mother were detained by the Border Patrol.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories