SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It is March 14 which means it is Pi Day! But what should you make to celebrate? Here are some ideas to get you started.

Key Lime Pie

This pie recipe from Mom on Time Out is an excellent option for those looking for something quick and simple. It takes less than half an hour to make, not including the time it will need to chill, and requires 10 ingredients total. You’ll be enjoying a nice cool slice of pie in no time!

You can find the link for this recipe by clicking here.

Apple Pie

Apple pie is one of those classic dishes almost everyone loves. Serve it with a scoop of ice cream and you’ve got a dessert that nobody in your family will forget. This recipe from Jenn Segal at Once Upon a Chef is a perfect option for your next apple pie. It makes eight servings and takes around three hours to make, not including cooling time. This recipe is helpful because it goes in depth on how to make the perfect crust.

You can find a link to this recipe by clicking here.

No-bake Triple Berry Pie

Not interested in baking anything? Don’t worry. This recipe from Betty Crocker only requires a stovetop and a refrigerator. The only downside to this recipe is that it takes about three hours from start to finish as it needs to be refrigerated in order to let the gelatin set. This recipe yields eight servings.

You can find a link to this recipe by clicking here.

Banana Cream Pie

This banana cream pie recipe from Taste Of Home has 4.1 stars out of 5 on its reviews and takes such a short amount of time you can make it even if you procrastinated until the last minute for your Pi Day treat. It takes only 10 minutes to prepare, 15 minutes to cook and then you just chill it until it’s ready to eat. The recipe yields eight servings.

To find the recipe you can check out the link here. This recipe also includes a video on how to make it.

Shephard’s Pie

Want something that is savory instead of sweet? This recipe from Food Network is an excellent option. Created by Alton Brown, it takes an hour and a half to make from start to finish and yields eight servings. The recipe has 4.8 out of five stars on their website out of over a thousand reviews, so you know it will make for a great meal.

To find the recipe you can check out the link here. This recipe also includes a video on how to make it from Alton Brown himself.