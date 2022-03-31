SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March 31 is National Tater Day and that means an excuse to make a variety of potato-based foods. To start you on your potato recipe journey, here are five recipes that make for delicious treats.

Isobe-Yaki Potato Mochi

You may recognize this recipe from the recent Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, but it did not originate there. Also called Imo-mochi, this food originated from Japan. Now, you can enjoy it in America as a fun treat to share with others.

This recipe comes from Okonomi Kitchen and is super easy to make. It’s also a great recipe to try for those who don’t eat animal products because it is 100% vegan. It has a scaling option for one, two or three people and takes around half an hour to make.

You can find the recipe by clicking the link here.

Sweet Potato Casserole

Don’t ever let someone make you think you can’t have a sweet potato casserole just because it isn’t Christmas or Thanksgiving. Sweet Potato Casserole may be a holiday staple, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until that time of year to enjoy it. Sometimes, the best time for a sweet potato casserole is on National Tater Day at the end of March.

This recipe comes from Food Network and takes around 45 minutes to make. It serves six to eight people or it can be easily scaled down to serve a smaller amount of people.

You can find the recipe by clicking the link here.

Homemade Potato Bread

Potato bread is believed to have originated in France, being the invention of Antoine-Augustin Parmentier. Most people now associate potato bread with Ireland but it became popular in Germany as well. Now there are several countries with their own versions of potato bread.

This recipe from Simply Recipes yields 12 servings and two loaves. It takes a little over four hours to make, with most of that time being rising time.

You can find the recipe by clicking the link here.

Melting Potatoes

Potatoes can not actually melt in your oven, but this recipe will melt in your mouth. It takes less than 10 ingredients, including rosemary, thyme and plenty of garlic. This recipe is vegetarian, gluten-free and could easily be made vegan with just a few alterations.

This recipe from Eating Well serves six but with how good these look you probably won’t want to share. These melting potatoes take a little over an hour to make with most of that time being spent in the oven. You’ll want to be careful though- this recipe calls for keeping your oven at 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can find the recipe by clicking the link here.

Crispy Garlic Potato Wedges

Potato wedges are by far the most versatile option on this list. They can be eaten as a side or loaded with bacon, cheese and more for a delicious meal. There’s so much you can do with them, but sometimes the best way to start out is to enjoy them as they were intended: on their own.

This recipe from Cafe Delites serves six but can be scaled easily to serve more. It takes a total of 50 minutes to make with most of that time being spent in the oven. If you make it right, each person will get about one large potato’s worth of wedges to enjoy.

You can find the recipe by clicking the link here.