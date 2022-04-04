SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Did you know that April 4 is International Carrot Day? To celebrate, here are five recipes you can make at home tonight for dinner and dessert.

Traditional Carrot Cake

This classic from Inspired Taste is the perfect recipe for National Carrot Day. It’s the usual moist, no-frills carrot cake with a delicious cream cheese icing. This simple recipe turns a dozen ingredients into a scrumptious cake that the whole family will enjoy.

This carrot cake takes a little over an hour to make. Most of that time is in the oven as it bakes for around 45 minutes. It makes one nine-inch double layer cake or 22 to 24 cupcakes. There is a video available which you can see through the link to the recipe here.

Creamy Roasted Carrot Soup

If you’re in the mood for soup, this recipe from Cookie and Kate will be right up your alley. It can be served with salads and sandwiches as a side dish or all on its own as a wonderful entrée. If you’re lactose intolerant or sensitive to mil, have no fears. This creamy soup does not actually feature any cream.

This recipe yields four bowls or six cups of soup. It takes a little over an hour to put together from start to finish and most of that time is spent cooking. The recipe has a video to go along with it that you can view through the link here.

Garlic Parmesan Roasted Carrots

Want a recipe that takes less than 10 ingredients and only five minutes of prep time? You’ll find it in these parmesan roasted carrots from Cafe Delites. They’re super simple and quick to make.

This recipe takes only 30 minutes from start to finish and serves six people. You can adjust the serving size on the website for maximum convenience. To check out the recipe you can click the link here.

Carrot Bread

This one is a unique option for those who want something that is less sweet than a traditional carrot cake. From the blog “Spend With Pennies,” this recipe is a great option for those with very little or no experience making breads. It’s a quick bread which means that there is no rising time needed. Instead, you just put the ingredients together and pop them in the oven.

This recipe makes 16 servings and one loaf. It takes less than an hours and a half to make with the majority of that time being spent in the oven where it bakes for 55 to 65 minutes. You can check out the recipe through the link here.

If you’re interested in something a little more complex, you can also check out their carrot banana bread recipe through the link here.

French Grated Carrot Salad

Looking for a healthier way to celebrate National Carrot Day? Here’s a recipe for carrot salad from Once Upon a Chef. According to the blog, this French recipe is very popular overseas but not very well known in the United States.

This recipe features a lemon Dijon vinaigrette and takes only 15 minutes to make. Not only will you enjoy the ease of making it, but you’ll love that it is only 150 calories for each of its four servings. You can find more information about this recipe by visiting the link here.