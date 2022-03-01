SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Looking to expand your brunch horizons? Here are five places you can head to in Pooler to grab a nice pre-noon meal.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Located on Tanger Outlets Boulevard, this breakfast, brunch and lunch chain has plenty to choose from. They have things like Belgian waffles, crab cake benedict and shrimp and grits. They are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day of the week. You can find their website by clicking the link here.

Just Love Coffee Cafe

Located on Godley Station Boulevard, this chain sells breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s the perfect place to stop on by for a breakfast burrito or a spinach feta womlette (waffle-omelette). Just Love Coffee Cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Sunday when they are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more information by visiting their website here.

Golden Breakfast

Located on US-80, this breakfast stop serves your typical breakfast and brunch fare. Their menu includes omelettes, sandwiches and salads in addition to things like waffles and shrimp and grits. They are open until 1 p.m. every day except Sunday when they are closed. You can check out their website along with their menu by clicking the link here.

Naan Appetit

If you’re looking for an 11 a.m., early lunch sort of brunch, you can head on over to Naan Appetit for some authentic Indian food. While it may not be your typical brunch fare, the delicious tikka masala and tandoori shrimp will convince you that maybe brunch could be a little more exciting than just eggs and toast. Their hours vary but you can find them on their website by visiting the link here.

Henry’s Restaurant

Located on Grand Central Boulevard, Henry’s Restaurant has just what you need for an easygoing brunch. They serve a breakfast buffet with your usual grits, eggs and sausage but they also serve lunch foods like burgers which can be ordered at any time of day. They are open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. except for Saturday when they close at 3:00 p.m. You can find more information about them by visiting their Facebook page here.