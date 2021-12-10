5 date ideas in the Savannah area

The first kayak was made over 4,000 years ago and was made of animal hide and whale bones.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you’ve been together for decades or only a few days, sometimes coming up with new date ideas can be difficult. We’ve done the work for you this week and found five things you can do in Savannah with your better half.

Dine out at The Olde Pink House

Go for the classic romantic dinner date at The Olde Pink House. Opened in 1771 and turned into a restaurant in the 1920’s, this restaurant is the perfect place for the couple looking for a historical date experience.

All that history comes at a cost- or with a benefit depending on the type of person you are. The Olde Pink House was voted the #1 most haunted place in America by Yelp in 2021.

The Olde Pink House may be one of the pricier things on this list but most customers on Yelp say it’s worth it. You can check out their reviews here or go ahead and reserve a table on their website here

2. Go on a holiday-themed botanical garden getaway

For those looking to go out on a budget, the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens are a great choice.

If you’re looking for something to do in the evening, on nights in December the botanical gardens are putting on a drive-through Christmas lights display. Tickets for display are available at the door and are $25 per carload.

“The lights are becoming a tradition out here,” Director of Coastal Botanical Gardens, Tim Davis said. “Each year it gets a little bigger and grows a little more.”

The holiday lights are open every night from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The last night to see the lights will be Christmas Eve.

As a daytime date, the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens offer a beautiful, wheelchair-accessible place to stop by and reminisce on the wonders of the natural world. Tickets for going into the gardens are $5 each for adults and $3 each for youths.

To find out more information about the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens, check out their website here

3. Try out an escape room

For those looking for a great place for a double date, why not try out one of Savannah’s three escape rooms?

What’s an escape room? It’s a puzzle and a race against time. Participants are locked in a room and must solve clues in order to find the key to leaving the room.

One of said escape rooms is Escape Savannah. Currently, Escape Savannah has two different themed rooms. There’s the “haunted” room which features a mysterious tragic death and ghosts. This room is not recommended for those who don’t want to get scared. There’s also the family-friendly “pirate room” wherein you must escape the pirate’s hold in order to win. Tickets are around $30 per adult and must be booked together.

Located at 905 Abercorn Street, you can find out more about Escape Savannah you can go to their website here.

4. Go on a kayaking tour

While many reserve kayaking to the summertime, here in Savannah it’s a year-round affair. If you’ve never been on a kayaking tour, don’t be afraid. Kayaking is as fun as it is easy and if you go once, you’ll soon be hooked on the experience of gliding through the water. That’s what makes this the perfect idea for a date. Whether you and your date separate to go on single kayaks or you dare to double, you’ll have a great time exploring Savannah.

There are two kayak tour companies in Savannah. The first is Savannah Canoe and Kayak which offers three hour tours for $69 per person. Savanna Canoe and Kayak has plenty of options for places to go and even offers full day tours for those looking for a real adventure.

The second is Moon River Kayak, which is somewhat cheaper at $55 per tour, though those tours also do not last as long at two to two and a half hours. You can find more information about Savannah Canoe and Kayak here and more information about Moon River Kayak here.

5. Get spooky with a haunted ghost tour

If the Olde Pink House wasn’t enough and the escape room didn’t scratch that undead itch, why not try out a ghost tour?

The you and your date can walk through Savannah, learning about the history of the place named “America’s most haunted city” in 2019 by Yelp.

There are an abundance of ghost tours in Savannah to choose from. Most range in prices from $25 to $40 per adult. Don’t feel like walking? That’s okay. You can go on the Savannah Ghosts and Gravestones Trolley Tour. You can currently get tickets for the Ghosts and Gravestones tour for around $35. If you want, you can get a day/night package for less than $75 in order to be able to go on the morning (ghost-free) trolley tour as well. For more information about the Savannah Ghosts and Gravestones Trolley Tour you can go to their website here.