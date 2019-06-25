Fourth of July events in Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Independence Day is coming up on Thursday, July 4, and a whole host of events are happening to celebrate.

We’ve collected a list of popular events around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below. Be sure to check it out and visit this page again as we add more events.

The events listed below take place on Thursday, July 4, unless otherwise stated.

Marne Independence Day with Lady Antebellum

Celebrate the Fourth at Fort Stewart with 7-time Grammy Award winner Lady Antebellum and special guest Caroline Jones

The FREE concert at Donovan Field begins at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Gates on base open at 3 p.m. with vendors, activities – $5 wristbands per person for unlimited play

More details here

Tybee Island Fireworks

Head to the beach for Tybee’s annual Independence Day fireworks show

Fireworks will begin at dark, between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Officials say come early and plan to stay late

Visit here for additional info

4th of July on the River

Visit River Street for the Savannah Waterfront Association’s celebration & fireworks show

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. overlooking the Savannah River

Festivities will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Rousakis Plaza, including face painting, radio entertainment, food and more

VIP seating is available for military personnel and can be reserved here

Savannah Police will close River Street off to all traffic from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More information available here

Freedom Rings in Rincon

Let freedom ring on Friday, June 28 at Freedom Park (6755 Prosperity Drive, behind Rincon Chevrolet)

Bring the family for the fun starting at 6 p.m. with vendors, food trucks, inflatables for kids and a mechanical bull

Fireworks start at dark

Parking is FREE, but note: ALL traffic leaving the event on Prosperity Drive (Walmart light) will be directed northbound only. ALL traffic leaving on Northridge Drive (next to the post office) will be directed southbound only. HWY 21 traffic will be held in both directions momentarily until the main congestion is cleared from the parking area.

Hardeeville 4th off Main

The City of Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will host its annual fireworks celebration on Saturday, June 29 at the Richard Gray Complex Park (205 Main Street behind City Hall)

FREE event happening from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Features live entertainment from Bluffton’s Muddy Creek, food trucks and activities for kids with a fireworks finale

For more information call 843-784-2231 or email bthomas@hardeevillesc.gov

Kiwanis Independence Day Festival in St. Marys

The 51st annual Kiwanis Independence Day Festival will be held all day in downtown St. Marys.

5K and 10K races start at 7 a.m. at St. Marys United Methodist Church. Arts and Crafts vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the waterfront on St. Marys and Seagrove Streets. Food vendors will be on hand until 10 p.m.

Patriotic parade begins at 10 a.m. at Meeting Street and end at Bryant Street East. The parade theme is Hometown Heroes.

Entertainment begins at 11 a.m. at the St. Marys Waterfront amphitheater.

Fireworks display over the river begins at 9 p.m.

A river cruise will board at 7 p.m. and cruise to Cumberland Sound, then return for the fireworks display. Tickets are $20, cash or check only, and can be purchased at the St. Marys or the Kingsland Welcome Center.

For more information contact the St. Marys Welcome Center 912-882-4000 or go to VisitStMarys.com or SMKiwanis.com.

