SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 44th annual William Jasper Green ceremony was held at Madison Square Wednesday, honoring the past, present and future of our nation’s military for their brave sacrifices.

“I think it’s important for a few reasons. I think it’s important to honor their legacy and their sacrifice but its also important to honor those who are serving in their stead because we all serve on the footsteps and on the shoulders of those who served before, but it’s also important because it brings the community together, and it increases that awareness of military service to the community,” explained Lt. Com. Joshua Kelsey, U.S. Navy Public Affairs Officer.

Prior to the ceremony, the annual parade started at Johnson Square and ended in front of revolutionary war hero Sgt. Green’s towering statue on Madison Square.

According to retired U.S. Navy Capt. and Savannah local James Ware, this event is part of what makes the week of St. Patrick’s festivities so special.

“The Celtic Cross for the Catholic community is very important. The greening of the fountain is very nice for families, especially for the kids,” said Capt. James Ware, retired U.S. Navy. “And Jasper Green is really something for the military members to kinda have a shoutout for the military members, veterans and to reflect on veterans who are our ancestors or veteran ancestors.”

With just hours left until the big day is finally here, parade Grand Marshal Danny Powers is more than ready for what will be a busy end to an already busy week as Grand Marshal.

“This has been a great ride. From my selection day on February 27th, boy we hit the ground running the very next day, and, as Chairman Fogerty alluded to, we haven’t stopped. But we’ve got one more day and that’s the big day, tomorrow,” exclaimed Danny Powers, Grand Marshal of Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.