SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz Festival is entering its second year bringing world-class musicians to the Hostess City.

This year the event will take place place from September 18 through the 24. There will be a total of 17 free events for the community to attend as well as four ticketed performances sponsored by Roger Wood Foods, Lucas Theater for the Arts, Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, Syphop Media, Mr. Colin Schofield and Mr. Robert Faircloth.

Monday through Thursday will feature several live performances that guests can purchase tickets to attend while Friday through Sunday will be hosted in the Forsyth Pare at no cost to guests.

For a list of the Savannah Jazz Festival 2023 lineup click or tap here.

