4 teens arrested in shooting death of Georgia deputy

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say all suspects accused in the death of a Hall County deputy are in custody.

After hours of searching, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says four 17-year-olds were taken into custody Monday.

The night prior, 28-year-old Nicolas Dixon was gunned down while trying to stop a stolen car.

Deputies say Hector Garcia-Solis, the alleged gunman, Brayan Omar Cruz, London Clements and Eric Edgardo Velazquez are likely behind the tragic killing.

Garcia-Solis faces a felony murder charge and the other three suspects face charges of party to a crime, felony murder.

Officials say Dixon served the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for three years. He leaves behind a wife and two sons, one 9-year-old and a 3-month-old infant.

A memorial fund has been set up for Dixon at Peach State Bank Trust in Gainesville. Those wishing to donate can visit the bank branch at 325 Washington Street or mail in a donation to:

Peach State Bank & Trust

PO Box 290

Gainesville, GA 30503-9835

Checks should be made payable to Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon Memorial Fund. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says 100% of donations will go to Dixon’s family.

Dixon’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Free Chapel Worship Center in Gainesville, 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Story info via WXIA, Associated Press