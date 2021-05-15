4 more arrests in death of 20-year-old Georgia woman

DACULA, Ga. (AP) — Four more teenaged girls face felony murder charges in a Valentine’s Day shooting death of a Georgia woman.

News outlets report Gwinnett Police announced the arrests Friday. That brings the total number of arrests to five in the death of 20-year-old Faith Burns, of Loganville.

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day near Dacula. Police found Burns with at least one gunshot wound. She later died at an area hospital.

A 17-year-old girl from Snellville surrendered two days after the shooting. Two 16-year-old girls from Snellville and two 17-year-old girls from Loganville were arrested Friday.

Police have not said what sparked the shooting but described a domestic fight between the first teen arrested and Burns.

