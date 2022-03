SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police department is investigating a two-vehicle crash at White Bluff Road and Hampstead Avenue that happened Saturday night.

Police say four people were injured, but none of their injuries are life threatening.

Officers shut down southbound White Bluff Road, from Hampstead to Janet, while they cleared the scene. The road has since reopened.

There is no word on what led up to the crash or if any charges will be filed.